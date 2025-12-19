Rahul Gandhi Slams G Ram G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Alleges It Was Forced Through Parliament

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has strongly criticised the recently passed VB–G Ram G Bill, calling it “anti-village” and alleging that it was rushed through Parliament without adequate discussion or scrutiny. His remarks come amid continued protests by opposition parties over the legislation, which replaces the MGNREGA scheme.

In a post on X, Gandhi argued that the new law dismantles the rights-based and demand-driven nature of MGNREGA, converting it into a centrally controlled and rationed programme. He said the changes weaken the only meaningful safety net available to the rural poor by capping work and introducing multiple ways to deny employment.

According to Gandhi, MGNREGA had empowered rural workers by giving them bargaining power, which helped reduce exploitation and distress-driven migration. He accused the government of deliberately undermining this leverage under the guise of reform. Highlighting the scheme’s importance, he said it played a crucial role during the Covid-19 lockdown by preventing millions from slipping into hunger and providing significant employment to women, who accounted for over half of the total person-days generated.

Gandhi also alleged that the bill was pushed through Parliament without proper examination, noting that demands to refer it to a standing committee were ignored. He said legislation that fundamentally alters the rural social contract and impacts crores of workers should not be passed in haste.

Targeting the Modi government, Gandhi claimed its real objective was to weaken rural labour and erode workers’ rights while projecting the move as reform. Expressing solidarity with workers, panchayats and state governments, he vowed to oppose the bill and said the opposition would not allow the government to dismantle what he described as the rural poor’s last line of defence.

The VB–G Ram G Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid an opposition walkout and subsequent protests.