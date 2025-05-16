Thousands of students await stipend under PMSPPS scheme

Kurnool: Thousands of M Pharmacy students across India, who qualified through GPAT (Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test), have been waiting for their monthly stipend for several months under the Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Pharmacy Postgraduate Studies (PMSPPS) scheme.

Expressing concern over the delay, Janata Foundation founder Kothuru Satyanarayana Gupta on Thursday said the stipend is now managed by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), and the prolonged delay is causing severe financial and mental distress among students.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta highlighted that in previous years, the stipend was efficiently administered by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and monthly payments were made on time. However, from the academic year 2024, the responsibility was shifted to PCI, which rebranded the scheme under the new title ‘PMSPPS’. Since then, students admitted in 2024 have reportedly not received even a single rupee, he said. According to Gupta, students were instructed to open Canara Bank accounts specifically for stipend disbursal. Despite completing all formalities such as submitting documents, obtaining college verification, and opening new bank accounts, no amount has been credited to their accounts so far even after eight months. He demanded that the stipend be released without further delay.

The affected students fall into the following categories: GPAT 2024 qualifiers, GPAT 2023 qualifiers who took admission in 2024, GPAT 2022 qualifiers who also joined PG courses in 2024.

These students are entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400. However, PCI has not released any official statement regarding the delay, Gupta said.

Approximate numbers of affected students:

GPAT 2024: around 3,934 students, GPAT 2023: around 6,000 students, GPAT 2022: around 5,000 students.

Gupta mentioned that students are now urging PCI to address the issue on three key fronts - release a clear timeline for stipend disbursal; establish a transparent status tracking system; and launch a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism for PMSPPS.

Without this financial support, students are struggling to cover essential expenses such as rent, food, and research materials. If the situation persists, it could severely impact their academic progress and overall well-being, Gupta warned.

To date, there has been no official response or communication from the Pharmacy Council of India. Gupta strongly urged the council to take immediate action considering the hardships faced by thousands of deserving students and safeguard their academic future.