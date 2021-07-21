Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Threat of third wave: Door-to-door Covid tests launched in Srikakulam

Health staff conducting Covid tests in Srikakulam city on Wednesday
x

Health staff conducting Covid tests in Srikakulam city on Wednesday

Highlights

Door-to-door Covid tests started in Srikakulam city particularly in densely populated areas like slums on Wednesday

Srikakulam: Door-to-door Covid tests started in Srikakulam city particularly in densely populated areas like slums on Wednesday.

In the wake of the threat of third wave, District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar directed municipal, medical and health departments' officials to conduct tests for people in urban areas as part of a precautionary measure to prevent human loss during

the third wave. The Collector instructed officials concerned to identify densely populated areas in municipal towns and conduct tests to all people to check the spread of Covid. Following the directions, municipal and health staff started Covid tests in slum areas in Srikakulam city on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X