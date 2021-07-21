Threat of third wave: Door-to-door Covid tests launched in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Door-to-door Covid tests started in Srikakulam city particularly in densely populated areas like slums on Wednesday.

In the wake of the threat of third wave, District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar directed municipal, medical and health departments' officials to conduct tests for people in urban areas as part of a precautionary measure to prevent human loss during

the third wave. The Collector instructed officials concerned to identify densely populated areas in municipal towns and conduct tests to all people to check the spread of Covid. Following the directions, municipal and health staff started Covid tests in slum areas in Srikakulam city on Wednesday.