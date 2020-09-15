Three AR cops arrested in connection with robbery case

Tirupati: Three armed reserve constables were arrested by Vadamalapeta police in connection with a robbery case, on Tuesday in Chittoor District. According to Renigunta rural CI Amarnath Reddy, three cops were involved in a robbery case which occurred on August 8 in Vadamalapeta highway. In the case along with two of their friends three armed reserve constables B Ravikumar, S Siraj and O Ramanjaneulu looted a traveller, N Chenchaiah Naidu of Kadapa district when he was returning from Pichaturu to Kadapa.

Near Badrappa Naidu Kandriga on Vadamalapeta highway, all the five members gang threatened the victim Chenchaiah Naidu dragged his cash Rs 7,000 and hijacked the Indica car. They left the victim Naidu on road near Musilipedu of Yerpedu Mandal.

On his complaint, Renigunta Rural CI Amarnath Reddy and special party police started the investigation. In their investigation, they noticed that B Ravi who is presently working in Tirupati Armed Reserve Unit and S Siraj and O Ramanjaneyulu, who are working in Tirupati task force unit on deputation from Kadapa District were involved in the case. On the basis of evidence, police have arrested all the five including two others T Venkatapathi Raju and E Naresh. As well as police recovered looted cash from the accused and seized hijacked Indica car.

Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy appreciated the Renigunta and Vadamalapeta police for cracking the robber case.