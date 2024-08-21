Three arrested, 23 kg of ganja seized

Vzianagaram: As part of a series of raids on ganja peddlers and suppliers, the Vizianagaram polices has cracked another racket and arrested three persons, seized 22.7 kg ganja on Tuesday.



SP Vakul Jindal said that the youth from other state are residing in Vizianagaram as tenants and operating the ganja trafficking in different methods. They are pretending like students, small vendors and simply doing their illegal activity.

He appealed the residents of Vizianagaram to be cautious while giving their homes, flats to the youth of other state for rent. On Tuesday, CI G Rama Krishna carried out raid on the flat and arrested Mohhamad Wasim of Meerut from a flat at Vasant Vihar apartments here.

Wasim belongs to Uttar Pradesh state and has been residing in a flat here and getting ganja from other areas in huge quantities. Later, he divides the product into small packets and supplying it to other states through trains.

During this raid, the police arrested Infoz Alam of Bihar and Rukway Kurshi, a woman of Delhi who came here to get the ganja from Wasim.

Interestingly, the traffickers are using perfumes, agarbatthis and aroma sprays on ganja packets to misguide the police and others during the journey. The SP said that Majji Viswanatham and Gangamma of Araku are the main suppliers, getting the ganja from Odisha and supplying it to Mohhamad Wasim.

The SP said that there are some other peddlers who were involved in the ganja mafia and arrest all of them in a few days.