Three athletes bag five medals

Guntur: Three athletes from the state participated in five events and bagged two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal at World Kettlebell Sport Federation Asia/Oceania Championship held in Mumbai from December 15 to 17, according to AP Girevoy Sport Association president Dr PV Raghava Sarma.

Md Anas participated in one arm long cycle 24 kg kettle bell -30 minutes half marathon under-18 category and secured gold medal.

Md Javeed Ahmed participated in two events-- one arm long cycle 24 kg kettlebell-10 minutes classic and secured gold medal; one arm long cycle 24 kgs kettlebell -30 minutes marathon and secured bronze medal.

Dr Ch Neelima participated in two events-- two arm long cycle 2x16 kgs kettlebells and one arm long cycle 16 kgs kettlebell. She secured silver medals in both the events.