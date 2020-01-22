Three capital row: Tension grips in Guntur as the TDP leaders attack police

Following the Bandh call given Amaravati JAC in Guntur district against the three capitals in the state, the TDP leaders and the farmers have led a protest to make the bandh success. However, the police who were deployed in huge number in the capital regions have stalled the bandh protest and arresting the protesters everywhere. In the meantime, the TDP leaders who were furious at the police action took a clash with police, which led to the TDP leader holding DSP Sitaramaiah's collar. The embarrassed policemen retorted to the TDP leaders, which raged a tension situation.

On the other hand, police are giving strict order to the public that there is no permission for the bandh and those who resort to any untoward incidents will be arrested and filed cases. Police urged the JAC to withdraw the bandh as the Students, employees and the public in Guntur rural areas are said to be in trouble due to bandh.

The police have warned of strict action if the protester would instigate the shop owners to shut their outlets.