Three capitals good for development: Anji Reddy

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party Prakasam district general secretary Ronda Anjireddy said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to establish three capitals in the state, to decentralize the development in the state, as per the recommendation of the committee. He alleged that the TDP and Janasena leaders were criticising the chief minister.

He said that Andhra people lost Madras to Tamil Nadu when the language-oriented state was formed and lost Hyderabad again after bifurcation in 2014 and lost employment and financial opportunities.

He said that the chief minister didn't want the state to be divided again for lack of development. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to set up administrative capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool for the decentralization of development.

He alleged that TDP leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, Pullarao, Narayana and others made real estate business in the Amaravati capital area for the last five years and were instigating the local farmers to do agitations against the chief minister's decision.

He advised them to learn from the BJP, Lok Satta and other intellectuals who are supporting the three capitals decision and welcoming the thought for decentralization of the development in the state.