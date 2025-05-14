Three-day training for trainers programme begins

Guntur: “The Green Revolution addressed food security, but now the need of the hour is chemical- free safe food and sustainable income for farmers,” said Chief Executive Officer of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) B Rama Rao at the inaugural of a 3-day training of trainers (ToT) programme here on Tuesday.

He emphasised that the main motto of Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) is to provide chemical-free food to consumers while improving the welfare of small and marginal farmers as well soil improvement. Highlighting the transformative impact of natural farming, he cited Socio-Economic Survey findings that show higher incomes for farmers practicing natural farming compared to conventional methods.

He called for collaborative efforts between the Agriculture Department and APCNF to enable farmer transformation, especially through Village Agriculture Assistants (VAAs) who work closely at the grassroots level.

He also appreciated the visionary leadership of T Vijay Kumar, executive vice-chairman of RySS, for initiating and scaling up the APCNF model across the state.

Speaking at the event, Dr DV Raidu, RYSS senior consultant highlighted growing concerns such as excessive use of fertilisers and chemicals, reduced organic carbon levels in soil, and soil compaction.

Venkateswara Rao, Deputy Director from the Commissionerate of Agriculture, also addressed the participants, stating that combined efforts between the Agriculture Department and RySS are essential for the successful implementation of APCNF.

The training sessions are being facilitated by Chandrasekhar, Gopi Chand and Chakravarthy who are guiding participants through technical discussions, strategy planning, and real-world applications of natural farming techniques. The other senior consultants Ramachandram, Rajeswar and Ravichandra also participated.