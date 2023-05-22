  • Menu
Three dead after a lorry hits a car at Mummadivaram in Konaseema

A tragic incident took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district where three died in a road accident. Officials claimed that the accident took place when a lorry hit a speeding car in Mummadivaram.

It has been revealed that three people died on the spot in this incident and the process of identifying the victims has been started.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started investigation.

