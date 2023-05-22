Live
- Most Rs 2000 notes will come back from circulation by Sep 30: RBI Governor
- Bro: Samuthirakani Begins His Work With Sai Dharam Tej
- YS Jagan addresses at meeting in Machilipatnam, lashes at Naidu over Bandaru port
- BRS office vandalized after its inauguration in Guntur
- YS Avinash Reddy moves Supreme Court for hearing on anticipatory bail plea
- PM Modi Conferred With The Highest Civilian Honours By Fiji
- Vijay Antony Unveils Exciting Details about 'Bichagadu 3'
- Ponniyin Selvan-2 Set to Make Its OTT Debut on this Date
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates
- Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes to share with your family & friends
Three dead after a lorry hits a car at Mummadivaram in Konaseema
Highlights
A tragic incident took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district where three died in a road accident.
A tragic incident took place in Ambedkar's Konaseema district where three died in a road accident. Officials claimed that the accident took place when a lorry hit a speeding car in Mummadivaram.
It has been revealed that three people died on the spot in this incident and the process of identifying the victims has been started.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS