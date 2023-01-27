Three dead after a Scorpio vehicle hits stationary Tipper lorry in Palanadu

A Scorpio vehicle heading to a wedding event met with an accident near Veldurthi in Palanadu district after colliding with a parked tipper leaving three people die and six others injured.



According to the details available, nine people were traveling in a scorpio vehicle for a wedding event from Mutakuru to Shirigiripadu when the accident took place.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached there and shifted the dead bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation was carried out.