Three dead after car collides lorry near Bondaladinne village in Tadipatri

In a tragic road accident early Wednesday morning, three individuals lost their lives when their car collided an oncoming lorry near Bondaladinne village in the Tadipatri mandal of Anantapur district.

The victims, identified as Pratap Reddy (25), Venkatalakshmi (45), and Pramila (22), all residents of Bedaraguttapalli village in Tadipatri mandal, had attended a family reception in Vempalli village of Kadapa district. After the festivities, the trio was heading home when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses report that upon reaching Bondaladinne village, their vehicle was rammed by a lorry traveling in the opposite direction. Pratap Reddy and Pramila were pronounced dead at the scene, while Venkata Lakshmi sustained serious injuries. She was promptly transported to the Tadipatri Government Hospital via a 108 emergency vehicle, where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The rural police have registered a case following a complaint filed by the victims' relatives and have initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies.

This tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers present on our roadways and the importance of road safety for all travelers.