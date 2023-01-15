Three dead after Eicher vehicle rams into two bikes in Nandyal district

In a tragic incident took place in Done on the day of festival where an Eicher vehicle has rammed into two bikes at Dorapalli bridge on the national highway in Nandyal district leaving three die on the spot in this accident.



According to the information, the victims people were traveling on a bike on the national highway after watching the second show movie. Against this backdrop, as they arrived at Dorapalli village and while crossing the national highway were rammed by the Eicher vehicle resulting in death of three.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and inquired about the incident. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. The police have identified the deceased as Ella Krishna, Ramakrishna and Nandish of Dorapalli.