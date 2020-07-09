Three dead and one injured after a car turtles in Anantapur

In a most shocking incident, three persons were killed and one severely injured in a road accident in Anantapur district. Going by details, a car heading from Bangalore to Anantapur has turtled on the National Highway 44 in Gollapalli.

Three people remain dead on the spot and the condition of the injured man is critical who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victims were identified as those belonging to the Siddarampuram village of Bukkarayasamudram Mandal. The police filed the case and investigating further.