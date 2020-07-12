Three dead and one injured after a minivan collides an auto in Anantapur

Three dead and one critically injured in a horrific road accident took place in Anantapur on Sunday morning. Going into details, a minivan collided with an auto at Battalapalli. Three people lost their lives in the crash, while another is in critical condition. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the scene and took relief measures. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The bodies have been registered and sent for postmortem, police said.

As per the police, the speeding minivan rammed into an auto from the rear end, killing two on the spot. Two people injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital while one died while receiving treatment. The deceased have been identified as Surya and Ademma, husband and wife of Anantapur District Tadimarri Mandal.

Locals called 108 immediately after the accident. An ambulance reached the spot an hour later therefore, locals called a private ambulance and rushed the injured to the hospital. The incident took place while the couple coming to Bathalapalli who make a living by selling papaya. Police initially found that the minivan driver was negligent that resulted in an accident. Meanwhile, the bodies will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.