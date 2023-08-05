Live
Three dead and one injured after car collides with a tree in Tadipatri
In a tragic road accident that occurred at Ravi Venkatam Palli village of Tadipatri mandal in Anantapur district, a car traveling on Tadipatri Highway (NH 544 D) lost control and collided with a tree leaving three out of the four people in the car lost their lives on the spot.
The car's owner, Mohan Reddy, had recently purchased the vehicle and had celebrated by hosting a party for his friends. They had a meal together and were returning when the accident occurred. Two people along with Mohan Reddy, died in the accident, while one person sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.
This incident has brought a tragic turn to a family that was experiencing the joy of buying a new car.
The police suspect that alcohol intoxication and speeding may have been the cause of the accident. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the incident.