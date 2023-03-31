Dhone: Three injured as TDP, YSRCP groups clash over minor row

High tension prevailed at Mallempalle village In Dhone mandal of Nandyal district on Thursday with two groups, YSRCP and TDP, attacking each other with stones and sticks. Three persons, two TDP supporters and one YSRC sympathiser, sustained grievous injuries in the incident. Three police personnel have also suffered injuries while trying to control the situation.





According to information, one Sudhakar, a tractor driver and resident of Mallempalle, went to the residence of one Ramachandrudu to seek payment of transportation dues. As Ramachandrudu was not present in the house, his son Sudheer instead of telling about his father's whereabouts had abused and attacked Sudhakar.





Sudhakar immediately returned to his house and told his brother Sunkanna about the attack on him by Sudheer. Sunkanna on learning that Ramachandrudu was participating in Rama Navami celebrations, went to the temple accompanied by his family members, relatives and others and attacked him with sticks.The family members of Ramachandrudu and supporters on learning of the attack, rushed to the temple in large numbers and began to counter attack Sudhakar and his group. Both groups hurled stones and attacked with sticks. In the attack, Sudhakar and Sunkanna who belong to TDP and Raju from YSRCP sustained serious injuries.





On learning of the clash, police rushed to the village and tried disperse the warring group. A head constable, Gokari, constable Siva Prasad and home guard Ramaiah sustained injuries in the proces. Finally, police personnel managed to bring the situation under control. The injured were rushed to Dhone government general hospital for treatment. The police posted a picket in the village to ensure no untoward incidents take place. A large number of police personnel were also deployed. Dhone DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy told The Hans India that a small issue led to violent clash between two groups. He said he was unaware of the injuries sustained by the police personnel. No one was arrested so far as they are yet to be identified, added the DSP.



