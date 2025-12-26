Three killed after bus collides a stationary car in Guntur

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of three individuals in Guntur district, marking a grim day on the roads of Andhra Pradesh, where a total of seven fatalities were recorded in a series of incidents.

The latest collision occurred when a private travel bus collided with a parked car near Ankireddypalem, resulting in the immediate death of three occupants in the vehicle. Additionally, three others sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The deceased were reported to be residents of the Suryapet area in Telangana state. Following the accident, South DSP Bhanodaya and Circle Inspector Vamsidhar arrived at the scene to conduct an inspection. The bodies were subsequently transported to the government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, and a case has been registered. Relatives of the deceased are devastated by the loss, expressing their grief during this incredibly difficult time.