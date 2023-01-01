Three women died, two injured in stampede at TDP meeting venue

Guntur: Three women died and two others sustained injuries in the stampede during the distribution of the TDP Sankranthi Kanuka at Vikas Nagar here on Sunday. One of the deceased woman was identified as Gopisetti Ramadevi of AT Agraharam in the city.

After completion of his speech TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu left the premises where the Sankranthi Kanukalu distribution started. A large number of people thronged the counters for collecting Sankranthi Kanukalu.

In the stampede one woman died and four othere were injured. Later, two of the four women who were rushed to the hospital breathed their last while undergoing treatment. The injured were undergoing treatment.