Three years on, collapsed bridges yet to be reconstructed

Tirupati: Giving a telltale picture of the government’s apathy, the three bridges across Swarnamukhi river that collapsed in the flash floods following heavy rains that lashed the Tirupati region in November 2021 were still waiting for their reconstruction.

The three bridges across Swarnamukhi river meandering through Chandragiri, Tirupati Rural, Renigunta, Yerpedu, Thottambedu and Srikalahasthi mandals before joining the sea near Naidupeta, were washed away by the river which witnessed unprecedented flash floods because of the heavy rains that lasted for about a week,

The R and B department later sent a proposal for the reconstruction of the collapsed bridges at three places including at Chiguruwada, Tiruchanur both in Tirupati rural mandal and at Papanaidupeta (Yerpedumandal) but it has not materialised, despite persistent demand from the affected villagers.

The bridges across Swarnamukhi river were vital in the sense they were linking dozens of the villages in Tirupati rural, Chandragiri, Khammapalli and Ramachandrapuram mandals and also in Vadamalapeta mandal under Nagari constituency in which the famous Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple of the TTD is located.

Though temporary roads were laid through the riverbed, restoring connectivity, they remain vulnerable as they may not withstand any flash floods in case of torrential rains but the authorities concerned were ignoring the reconstruction of the bridges though it was more than 40 months since they were washed away in floodwaters.

The hope of the reconstruction of the three collapsed bridges was rekindled with the change of government in the State.

Further, pressure from the local leaders from the mandals and people was also mounted as the bridges were essential link for thousands solely depending on work in Tirupati and also for study and other purposes.

The newly-elected Chandragiri TDP MLA Pulivarthy Nani took the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and wanted the TTD funds to be utilised for the bridges reconstruction. But the Hindu outfits stoutly opposed using TTD funds for the bridges reconstruction forcing to drop the proposal.

Senior TDP leader Sudha Reddy accused the YSRCP leaders of being behind the opposition to allow TTD to provide funds to avoid delay in the reconstruction of the three bridges. She said, thanks to the relentless efforts of MLA Nani, a revised proposal was sent for the bridges’ reconstruction with the government funds. The proposal will soon be approved for taking up the works, she said.