Three youths dies on the spot in an accident in Nellore

Three youths lost their lives on the spot when the bike they are travelling collided collision with an unknown vehicle in Nellore. The accident took place on the Kalagunta National Highway of Doravari Satram Mandal of the erstwhile Nellore District.

Muni Raja (24), Ram (23) and his friend Goutham (25) from Naidupet of the erstwhile Nellore district left for their native village Ekollu village of Doravarisatram mandal on a bike. When they came near Kalagunta, an unknown vehicle hit their bike.

Three youths died on the spot in this incident. The dead bodies were shifted to Naidupet Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.