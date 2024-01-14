Live
- Free medical camp held on Kurnool under auspices of MLA Hafeez Khan
- Yadava community welcome Eluru MP ticket to Sunil Kumar Yadav
- YSRCP changing MLAs out of fear of losing, says TDP
- Ganta Srinivas Rao extended Sankranti wishes, says TDP-Jana Sena will form the govt.
- 66-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra begins from Manipur
- Singanamala TDP in-charge Sravani Sri burns govt. GOs in bonfires
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar extend Sankranti wishes to people, flays Jagan
- Sankranti Rangoli competitions held in Visakhapatnam west constituency
- TDP leaders join YSRCP in Kadiri in presence of BS Maqbool
- Dharmavaram TDP leaders burn Naidu arrest and FIR copies on bonfires
Three youths dies on the spot in an accident in Nellore
Three youths lost their lives on the spot when the bike they are travelling collided collision with an unknown vehicle in Nellore. The accident took place on the Kalagunta National Highway of Doravari Satram Mandal of the erstwhile Nellore District.
Muni Raja (24), Ram (23) and his friend Goutham (25) from Naidupet of the erstwhile Nellore district left for their native village Ekollu village of Doravarisatram mandal on a bike. When they came near Kalagunta, an unknown vehicle hit their bike.
Three youths died on the spot in this incident. The dead bodies were shifted to Naidupet Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
