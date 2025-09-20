Three YSRCP MLCs join TDP

Vijayawada: In another setback to the beleaguered YSR Congress Party, three of its MLCs joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

Marri Rajasekhar, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy and Karri Padmasree formally joined the TDP, with Naidu draping them with yellow scarves and welcoming them into the party. All three had earlier resigned from their YSRCP posts as well as their MLC seats, though the Legislative Council Chairman is yet to act on their resignations.

Speaking after the switch, Rajasekhar said they were inspired by the progress under Naidu’s leadership.

He alleged that the Council Chairman has kept their resignations pending for six months with a hidden agenda. Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy said his decision was personal, adding that his father remained with the TDP throughout his life and that he too has now joined the party unconditionally. Karri Padmasree said she had stepped down from YSRCP posts a year ago but was sidelined by the leadership. “Despite being an MLC, I could not serve the people. I wasn’t even allowed to speak to the media,” she said.

Following YSRCP’s defeat in the Assembly elections, several of its leaders have been drifting away. A few Rajya Sabha members have already quit their posts, and the three MLCs are the latest in that line.