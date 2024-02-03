TIDCO houses beneficiaries thanks YSRCP govt. for providing houses

The residents of Tadepalligudem, specifically the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses, are filled with immense joy as their dream of owning a house has finally come true. The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Kottu Satyanarayana, played a crucial role in making this dream a reality. Under the previous Telugu Desam government, the houses were not completed, causing doubt among the residents as to whether they would ever receive their promised homes. However, Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana took the initiative to address this issue.

He brought it to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who released 100 crores to complete the construction of TIDCO houses in the West Godavari district. This led to progress in the construction work. Additionally, the Deputy CM facilitated the loan process by coordinating with bankers.







Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana closely monitored the progress and provided guidance to Municipal Commissioner Dr. Anaparthi Samuel. As a result, within just seven months, from June of the previous year until now, TIDCO has been able to hand over houses to 4256 beneficiaries. The hard work and dedication of the Deputy CM made it possible for these residents to finally realize their dream of owning a home.

The beneficiaries expressed their immense joy at the TIDCO house distribution program in Tadepalligudem. They were so overwhelmed with happiness that they struggled to find the words to express it. Some even shed tears of joy. The 1024 beneficiaries who received their TIDCO houses on Friday expressed indescribable happiness, no matter who congratulated them.

They never imagined that their dream of owning a house would come true in their lifetime, and they expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, and the Vaikapa government for this extraordinary blessing. They pledged to repay their debt when given the opportunity.