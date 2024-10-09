Live
- Dasara Mahotsavams: Goddess gives darshan as Katyayani
- Heavy rains devastate Yadagiri’s farmers, ruin crops
- Villages teeming with life as Dasara festivities gain pace
- Ahmedabad varsity launches The Climate Institute
- BJP leaders celebrate party’s hat-trick victory in Haryana
- Phantom costs deter people from freebies, cheap deals
- Brahmotsavam: North Indian artistes present unique art forms
- Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 cr mark
- Int’l conference on communication, computing technologies held
- Child geo-tagging proves helpful for pilgrims
Just In
TIDCO housing projects discussed
Highlights
Guntur: TIDCO managing director B Sunil Kumar Reddy on Tuesday met Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana at the office of Commissioner and...
Guntur: TIDCO managing director B Sunil Kumar Reddy on Tuesday met Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana at the office of Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration here on Tuesday. He presented a flower bouquet to Narayana and greeted him.
Later, they discussed the TIDCO houses’ construction, infrastructure development, steps to be taken to speed up construction of the houses, and TIDCO housing projects pending in various cities and towns in the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS