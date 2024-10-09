  • Menu
TIDCO housing projects discussed

TIDCO managing director B Sunil Kumar Reddy presenting a flower bouquet to Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana in Guntur on Tuesday
Highlights

Guntur: TIDCO managing director B Sunil Kumar Reddy on Tuesday met Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana at the office of Commissioner and...

Guntur: TIDCO managing director B Sunil Kumar Reddy on Tuesday met Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana at the office of Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration here on Tuesday. He presented a flower bouquet to Narayana and greeted him.

Later, they discussed the TIDCO houses’ construction, infrastructure development, steps to be taken to speed up construction of the houses, and TIDCO housing projects pending in various cities and towns in the state.

