Live
- Dalit, women, and human rights advocated
- CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on completion of one year in office
- TUWJ Secy: Efforts on to solve journalists’ housing plot issue
- Taapsee Pannu gives ‘Rani’ vibes in black and gold ensemble
- Top 10 Google Searches in India for 2024: A Year in Review
- Nandita Das supports Sheena Chohan’s campaign on Human Rights Day
- Centre, State should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
- A Poet Who Inspires Through Words
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surge, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
Just In
Tiger spotted in Buradakota Hills Reserve Forest
Kakinada: A tiger has been spotted in the Buradakota Hills Reserve Forest area in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district. A farmer from Bapannadara...
Kakinada: A tiger has been spotted in the Buradakota Hills Reserve Forest area in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district. A farmer from Bapannadara village reported to forest officials on December 7 that a tiger had killed and eaten his calf.
Acting swiftly, forest department officials inspected the area over the weekend and confirmed tiger pugmarks.
District Forest Officer D Ravindranath Reddy stated that four trap cameras were installed immediately after receiving the information from the farmer. However, no tiger activity was recorded on the cameras over the next two days. Officials suspect the tiger might have migrated from the Rajavommangi forest to the Eleswaram Reserve Forest area.
Despite the difficult terrain and lack of access to the Buradakota Hills, forest officials reached the area and are making efforts to locate the tiger.
The tiger is believed to be roaming across villages such as Darapalli, Kondapalli, Bapannadara, Buradakota, Vanthada, Lingamparthi, Bhadravaram, Siripuram, Peravaram, Konda Thimmapuram, Podurupaka, Pandavulu Palem, Taduvai, Pedamallapuram, Velangi, Anumarthi, Avelthi, and Vondregula.
Villagers have been advised to protect their livestock by keeping them away from forest fringes and to avoid sending animals into forested areas for grazing. Residents are urged to avoid venturing out alone and to always move in groups.