Tight security arrangements for CM’s visit to Kurnool district

Elaborate security arrangements are being put in place for the visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Kurnool district on Friday. As part of the preparations, Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, announced that a massive police bandobast involving around 1,200 personnel has been deployed to ensure the smooth and incident-free conduct of the programme.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the distribution of Pattadar Passbooks at Kalugotla village in Emmiganur mandal.

Ahead of the visit, District Collector Dr A Siri, SP Vikrant Patil, Emmiganur MLA Jayanageswara Reddy, and Joint Collector Noorul Khammar jointly inspected the helipad, public meeting venue, parking areas, traffic arrangements, and other security-related infrastructure on Wednesday. They reviewed the arrangements in detail and issued necessary instructions to officials of the concerned departments.

The officials examined security measures related to the Chief Minister’s helipad, convoy movement, route security, rooftop surveillance, public meeting area, and parking management. The SP instructed police personnel to remain highly alert and ensure foolproof security with the deployment of plainclothes police, special party teams, police pickets, bomb disposal squads, and patrol units. Special emphasis was laid on traffic regulation to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Police forces from Kurnool, Kadapa, Nandyal, and Annamayya districts have been mobilized for bandobast duties.

The deployment includes the District SP, three Additional SPs, eight DSPs, 55 Circle Inspectors, 88 Sub-Inspectors, 297 ASIs/Head Constables, 485 Constables, 61 women police personnel, 191 Home Guards, two sections of Armed Reserve police, and 14 Special Party teams. The inspection was attended by CM Programme Coordinator Pendurthi Venkatesh, AR Additional SP Krishnamohan, Emmiganur DSP Bhargavi, Home Guards DSP Prasad, KUDA Chairman Somisetti Venkateswarlu, TDP district president Krishnamma, along with other senior police officers.