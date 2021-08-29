Tight security for CM Jagan's Kadapa tour

Kadapa: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the success of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's one-day tour to the district on September 2. The Chief Minister will pay tributes to former Chief Minister and his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Memorial in Idupulapaya on the occasion of his death anniversary on September 2.

In view of the Chief Minister's tour, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju along with Joint Collectors inspected the arrangements at the YSR memorial on Sunday. The Collector also inspected the helipad constructed at Idupulaya and security arrangements at IIIT and guest house.

He directed the police officials to ensure effective security measures following the Standard Operational Protocol (SOP) procedure.