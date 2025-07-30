Live
Tight security for Jagan’s Nellore visit
Nellore: In connection with the one-day visit of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled on July 31, the police administration has made Z Plus Category security arrangements to avoid untoward incidents.
At a press conference held here on Tuesday, in-charge SP A R Damodar has said that as per the schedule, the former chief minister will reach the helipad set up at Chemudugunta village of Venkatachalam mandal, by 10 am on Thursday.
Jagan will meet former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Nellore Central Prison. Later Jagan will visit the residence of former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy, The residence of Prasanna Kumar was earlier ransacked by some unidentified persons.
The SP said that no representations were received from the YSRCP organisers for conducting rallies or public meetings. However, the police administration has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the visit.
He also said that orders under Section-30 of Police Act were in force and hence rallies and roadshows are prohibited during the former chief minister‘s one-day tour. The SP warned of action against those displaying placards and banners.
He has appealed to the YSRCP leaders to extend cooperation to the police department in preventing untoward incidents. Additional SP Ch Soujanya, Nellore City DSP Sindhu Priya, Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao and others were present.