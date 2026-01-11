Tight security planned for CM’s visit to Naravaripalle

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be coming to his native Naravaripalle village in Chandragiri mandal on January 12 to celebrate Sankranthi festival along with his family members. The Chief Minister has been celebrating the festival in his native village for several years.

On this occasion, district officials reviewed arrangements at the village along with Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani as part of the advance security liaison (ASL) on Saturday. On this occasion, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed officials to ensure that there are no lapses, even minor ones, in the arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister.

The Collector held a review meeting with officials at the Primary Health Centre in Naravaripalle. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s programme coordinator Pendurthi Venkatesh, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, Tirupati RDO Rama Mohan, DPO Susila Devi, Additional SPs, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the Chief Minister will arrive in Naravaripalle on January 12. He will reach the helipad arranged at nearby Rangampeta at 5.20 pm and then travel by road to Naravaripalle, where he will stay overnight. During his visit, the Chief Minister will inaugurate several development works in the village.

SP Subba Rayudu directed police officials to maintain strict security arrangements at the helipad and along the route up to the Chief Minister’s residence. He stressed that there should be no negligence and that all security-related works must be closely monitored.

After the review meeting, the District Collector, along with programme coordinator Venkatesh, SP Subba Rayudu, and other concerned officials, inspected the places to be visited by the Chief Minister and the sites of the development works to be inaugurated. The Collector gave several suggestions to officials to ensure smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s visit.