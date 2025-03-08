Timely identification of mental issues among women stressed

Visakhapatnam: Mental problems among women have been increasing significantly in recent years, and timely identification and seeking counselling and therapy can help them recover, said 99 Mind Fit founder and psychologist Pujitha Josyula.

On the eve of the International Women’s Day, she spoke about the mental problems faced by women and ways to solve them at a media conference held here on Friday.

Dr Pujitha Josyula said that women are usually burdened with professional pressures along with family responsibilities. As a result, she stated that many mental problems plague them. During pregnancy and after childbirth too, she said that women suffer from severe depression and stress. “Women are likely to suffer from severe depression during menopause, PCOD and PCOS.

Compared to men, family responsibilities and job-related challenges put women under severe stress, which makes them susceptible to lifestyle diseases,” the psychologist emphasised.

Dr Pujitha said that when problems are identified early, they can be addressed through medical counselling and therapies.

For this, she said that evidence-based scientific therapy is the need of the hour.

Further, the doctor said that customised therapies required for women battling against mental issues are being provided at a low price. For women belonging to economically weaker sections, Dr Pujitha said the therapies were provided free of cost. The psychologist underlined the need to maintain mental health as it is as important as maintaining physical health.