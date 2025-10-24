Tipplers can scan QR code, get brand authenticity details through ‘AP Suraksha App’

Visakhapatnam: TDP state President Palla Srinivasa Rao and Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra came down heavily on YSRCP leaders, for the conspiracy over the spurious liquor racket and spreading false propaganda against the Google data centre project in Visakhapatnam. At a media conference held here on Thursday, they alleged that the Opposition was attempting to derail Andhra Pradesh’s growth trajectory with conspiracies and false campaigns. They said that the Tadepalli palace is the epicenter of the spurious liquor plot.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ‘Tadepalli palace’ was known as the centre of a large-scale manufacturing and distribution of spurious liquor. “The plot was hatched on September 23 at Tadepalli, exploiting the long-standing friendship between Janardhan Rao and Jogi Ramesh,” he pointed out.

The following day, Janardhan Rao, who was scheduled to travel to Africa, was implicated in the adulterated liquor case. Based on his testimony, it was revealed that with the encouragement of Jogi Ramesh, spurious liquor was manufactured in Ibrahimpatnam and Molakalacheruvu. However, the intention was clear to malign the image of the coalition government, Srinivasa Rao said.

Accusing the YSRCP’s regime of running a Rs 3,500 crore liquor mafia, Srinivasa Rao said that laboratory reports from Chennai, Bengaluru and the United States confirmed the presence of toxic substances in ‘J’ brand liquor. “Using the proceeds of the illicit trade, YSRCP leaders expanded businesses in Africa and Dubai. Records show that in 2013, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s close aides and benamis YS Sunil Reddy and YS Anil Reddy floated a company Reddys Global Industries in Africa for manufacturing spurious liquor, which was later seized by the local government, he stated.

Inaugurating QR code-based ‘AP Suraksha App,’ Mines and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said the app not just brings in transparency in the system but also heralds a new era in liquor regulation.

While YSRCP is attempting to shift the blame and conceal its liquor mafia, the facts have already begun to surface, the minister said.

About the AP Suraksha App’, Ravindra launched the ‘AP Suraksha App’, minister Ravindra said the new digital initiative marked a transformative step towards transparency in liquor sales. During a public awareness rally at Gajuwaka Old Junction, citizens were briefed on the app’s functioning. “Every bottle can now be scanned to verify its authenticity and it definitely instills confidence in the public,” the minister explained.

He added that over 3 lakh illegal belt shops were operated during YSRCP’s tenure and all of them have now been shut down. Also, to ensure quality control, state-of-the-art labs have been established in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Chittoor, Guntur, and Kakinada. Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country conducting 13 categories of ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) tests,” Ravindra informed. Terming the ensuing Google data centre as a transformative milestone, the TDP state president said it would redefine the city’s economic and technological landscape.

Highlighting the city’s expanding industrial footprint, Srinivasa Rao noted that TCS, Cognizant, Accenture, and Tech Mahindra had already established operations in Visakhapatnam.

“With Google’s arrival, Andhra Pradesh will earn a prominent place on the global technology map,” he remarked, criticising the YSRCP for spreading baseless rumours about the project. Taking a dig at the Opposition’s contradictory statements, Srinivasa Rao said, “One day, the YSRCP claims credit for Google’s investment, the next day they dismiss it as a warehouse. Those who cannot.