Tiranga Yatra today

Rajamahendravaram: The bravery of Indian soldiers and the nation’s sovereignty were once again highlighted by the success of ‘Operation Sindoor,’ stated MLA Adireddy Srinivas on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he said that the operation showcased India’s strength to the world and stood as a testament to the courage of Indian soldiers.

Expressing solidarity with the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MLA Srinivas announced that a grand Tiranga Yatra will be held here on Saturday at 4 pm.

The yatra will be attended by the BJP State President and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, along with other public representatives as chief guests.

The Tiranga Yatra will commence from Pushkar Ghat and will proceed through Kotagummam Centre, Main Road, and culminate at Kotipalli Bus Stand.

The MLA called upon the citizens to participate in large numbers and express their patriotic spirit.