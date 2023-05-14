Live
Tirumala: All set for Hanuman fete at Tirumala from today
TTD has made arrangements to conduction festivities for four days at different places in Tirumala
Tirumala : TTD has made elaborate arrangements to observe Hanuman Jayanti festivities in a big way on Sunday at different places in Tirumala.
The Jayanti celebrations will be held from May 14 to 18. The special abhishekam to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy, near Tirumala temple Anjanadevi sameta Balanjaneya Swamy at Akasaganga will be observed in the morning while the special puja to Seventh mile giant Anjaneya idol at 3 pm. In Japali also, TTD will present Sare, following the age-old practice, to the deity in Japali.in Tirumala forests.
While in Nada Neerajanam platform, religious discourses by various peetadhipathis on each till May 18 will be organised. On May 16, Sampoorna Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam is scheduled to take place between 6am to 11pm at Dharmagiri Veda Patasala.