  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Devotees Face Long Wait for Darshan, Record Hundi Collection

Tirumala Devotees Face Long Wait for Darshan, Record Hundi Collection
x
Highlights

Devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala are facing long waiting times for darshan, with over 82,000 pilgrims having visited the temple yesterday.

Tirumala: Devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala are facing long waiting times for darshan, with over 82,000 pilgrims having visited the temple yesterday. Devotees are currently waiting in 10 compartments, with the estimated waiting time for the Sarvadarshan (general darshan) stretching up to 8 hours.

Yesterday, a total of 82,233 devotees had the opportunity to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The temple's Hundi (donation box) recorded a substantial income of ₹3.45 crore from offerings made by the devotees.

As the temple continues to see a high number of pilgrims, the temple administration has urged devotees to plan their visit accordingly to manage the waiting times. Despite the long waits, the temple remains one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the country, attracting thousands of devotees each day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick