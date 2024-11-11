Live
- Shah releases BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’
- Devotees Flock to Shiva Temples on Karthika Somavara
- ‘Gaja Praja’ app to tackle crop damage; boost conservation efforts
- SITAM e-waste collection drive concludes
- APCRDA receives nod to develop capital Amaravati
- Suo motu cases will be filed against those threatening IAS, IPS officers: Dy CM
- Bhavani Deeksha Begins Today in Vijayawada, Will Continue Until December 25
- Tirumala Devotees Face Long Wait for Darshan, Record Hundi Collection
- A steady shift from fossil fuels to clean energy
- Khalistani ultra Arsh Dalla held in Canada
Just In
Tirumala Devotees Face Long Wait for Darshan, Record Hundi Collection
Devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala are facing long waiting times for darshan, with over 82,000 pilgrims having visited the temple yesterday.
Tirumala: Devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala are facing long waiting times for darshan, with over 82,000 pilgrims having visited the temple yesterday. Devotees are currently waiting in 10 compartments, with the estimated waiting time for the Sarvadarshan (general darshan) stretching up to 8 hours.
Yesterday, a total of 82,233 devotees had the opportunity to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The temple's Hundi (donation box) recorded a substantial income of ₹3.45 crore from offerings made by the devotees.
As the temple continues to see a high number of pilgrims, the temple administration has urged devotees to plan their visit accordingly to manage the waiting times. Despite the long waits, the temple remains one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the country, attracting thousands of devotees each day.