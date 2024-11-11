Tirumala Devotees Face Long Wait for Darshan, Record Hundi Collection

Tirumala: Devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala are facing long waiting times for darshan, with over 82,000 pilgrims having visited the temple yesterday. Devotees are currently waiting in 10 compartments, with the estimated waiting time for the Sarvadarshan (general darshan) stretching up to 8 hours.

Yesterday, a total of 82,233 devotees had the opportunity to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The temple's Hundi (donation box) recorded a substantial income of ₹3.45 crore from offerings made by the devotees.

As the temple continues to see a high number of pilgrims, the temple administration has urged devotees to plan their visit accordingly to manage the waiting times. Despite the long waits, the temple remains one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the country, attracting thousands of devotees each day.