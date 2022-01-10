Tirumala devotees protest at TTD office for not accepting recommendation letters

The Tirumala devotees have raised their concerns and protested at the TTD EO Dharma Reddy's office for not accepting the recommendation letters for the VIP break darshan on Tuesday. They raised concerns stating that they have come from the miles and demanded to accept the recommendation letters for the VIP break darshans.



As the devotees protested, ASP came to know about the matter and explained to them that the VIP break darshans were canceled tomorrow amid the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam function to be held at Srivari Temple. However, devotees calmed down after assurance that they would give opportunity for darshans to everyone. The devotees with letters of recommendation were then allotted a special entry darshan of Rs. 300.



Earlier, the TTD has said that they would not accept the recommendation letters for darshans on Tuesday due to the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam event. Meanwhile, the TTD has released the Sarva Darshan tickets for the locals of Tirumala for Vaikunta Ekadashi Dwara Darshan today. The Vaikunta Ekadashi Dwara Darshan will be held from January 13 to 22.



