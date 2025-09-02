Tirumala gears up for Brahmotsavam from Sept 24

Tirupati: The hill shrine of Tirumala is preparing for its most awaited spiritual celebration — the annual Salakatla Brahmotsavam — scheduled from September 24 to October 2. The curtain-raiser, Ankurarpanam (seed sowing ritual), will take place on the evening of September 23, formally marking the beginning of the nine-day festivities.

The Brahmotsavam, deeply rooted in Agama traditions, are dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, revered as the presiding deity of Kaliyuga, who is believed to dwell on the sacred Venkatachala hills. The festival is regarded as the grandest among the many religious events observed at Tirumala and draws lakhs of devotees who throng to witness its spiritual and cultural magnificence.

Ahead of the celebrations, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam — the temple cleansing ritual — will be observed on September 16. Following this, the grandeur of the festivities unfolds through the famed Vahana Sevas. Every morning (8 am–10 am) and evening (7 pm–9 pm), the processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, will bless devotees from various vahanas on the four mada streets surrounding the temple.

Highlights of this year’s schedule include Kalpavriksha Vahanam on September 27, the Garuda Seva which is considered the most auspicious, on September 28, Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) on September 29, Rathotsavm on October 1 and the concluding Chakrasnanam on October 2.

As per tradition, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State Government on the opening day. To ensure smooth conduct, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary have been holding review meetings with temple staff and district officials on various occasions. They also held a coordination meeting with district officials including Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP V Harshavardhan Raju.

Beyond the rituals, Brahmotsavams are equally renowned for their cultural vibrancy. Performing troupes from across the country are set to enthrall devotees with music, dance, and devotional art along the temple streets. Special programmes are also lined up at TTD’s Mahathi auditorium and Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati.