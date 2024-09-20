Tirumala laddu adulteration blows into big row

Tirupati: The demand for a thorough probe, if need be, by the CBI into the adulteration of Laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara with ghee mixed with animal fat is gaining ground very fast.

While there have been allegations regarding the falling quality of Laddu prasadam for long during the previous YSRCP regime, the TTD chairman and officials have been denying it.

Even on Thursday, the former TTD chairman denied the allegations made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the NDA legislature party meeting on Wednesday that animal fat was mixed in the ghee used for Laddu prasadam and said he was ready to swear before the lord if Naidu could prove the charge.

Interestingly, the ghee which was tested at the NDDB CALF Lab in Anand clearly said ghee has cotton seed, fish oil, soya, sunflower, beef tallow, palm oil, linseed, wheat germ, coconut and palm kernel fat in it. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024, and the lab report was dated July 16. The Chief Minister, while talking to the media, said that his charge has been proved with the reports given by the lab and the government would take the probe to the next level and punish all those involved in it. He said his government has already taken steps to improve the quality of laddu and will restore it to its pristine purity.

Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson Tirunagiri Jyotsna said there were at least four more such reports. She alleged that even Govindanamam in all compartments were stopped and supply of milk, etc, for kids in queues was also withdrawn.

O V Ramana, former TTD governing body member, said not just laddu but even the quality of other prasadams like Pongal were not prepared as per formula that has been in practice for decades. He said he has been visiting Tirumala since his childhood but during the previous regime, when he took Pongal prasadam, he vomited four times. However, the CPM and YSRCP denied the allegations. They also demanded the government to take stern action against the officials concerned as well.

The TDP and BJP leaders also questioned why the mathadipatis and peethadipathis, including Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, were silent on this even 24 hours after the Chief Minister had made a startling revelation about using ghee mixed with animal fat.