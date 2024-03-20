Tirumala Salakatla Teppotsavam to be begun today, TTD makes all arrangements

The Tirumala Salakatla Teppotsavam is set to kick off today with great pomp and splendor. TTD officials have completed all the necessary arrangements for the grand event. As part of the Srivari Salakatla Festivals scheduled from March 20 to 24, Srivari Pushkarini will be adorned with rafts.

The festivities will begin on March 20, with Sita, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya along with Ramachandramurthy performing three rounds of circumambulations on the raft to bless the devotees. On March 21, Lord Krishna and Rukmini will take three rounds on the raft. On March 22, Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will bless the devotees by encircling them in Pushkarini thrice. Malayappa Swamy will make five rounds on March 23 and seven rounds on March 24.

In a recent development, TTD has canceled Sahasradipalankara Seva on March 20 and 21, as well as Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasradipalankara services on March 22, 23, and 24 in view of the Teppotsavam.