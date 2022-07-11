Tirumala: Srivari Brahmotsavams to be held with pilgrim participation

Tirumala: Here is happy news for the devotees of Lord Venkateswara. The TTD Trust Board meeting chaired by Chairman YV Subba Reddy has decided to conduct the annual Brahmotsavams this year with pilgrim participation, following the relaxation of Covid guidelines by the Centre.

Addressing mediapersons after the Trust Board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Monday, the Chairman said, due to Covid pandemic restrictions, the annual Brahmotsavams were performed in Ekantam i.e. with no pilgrim participation in the years 2020 and 2021. "As the Covid restrictions were now relaxed by the Central and State governments, this year, we will observe the nine-day fete in a grand manner and the procession of Vahana Sevas will be observed in Mada streets,'' he said informing that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer silk vasthrams on behalf of the State government on the first day of the Brahmotsavams on September 27.

On the much awaited resumption of SSD tokens and contrary to the expectations of the devotees, he said the present system of darshan with no time slotted tokens would continue. After a thorough study on the measures to be taken to avoid long waiting for availing tokens for darshan, the TTD will consider resuming the SSD tokens, he added.

The conduct of Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams in districts which was stopped would be resumed and the first programme will be held in Nellore district from August 16 to 20, he said.

The Trust Board also approved to the proposals including to develop SV High School at Tirumala as a Model School with the support of Singhania Educational Trust which came forward to train the teachers to improve the quality of education, to print 33 lakh copies of different types of its diaries and calendars for the year 2023, to purchase a dozen organic products produced through natural farming for preparing Srivari Prasadams, Gold Malam of Ananda Nilayam Vimanam as per Agama Pandits advice and to take up construction works to the tune of Rs 154.50 crore in Padmavathi Pediatric Hospital.

It also approved the proposal including Tirumala Paruveta Mandapam reconstruction (Rs 2.07 crore), developing greener and floral gardens at Sri Venkateswara Divyakshetram, Amaravati (Rs 2.90 cr.) and gold plating of copper armour of Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy idol (Rs 18.75 cr).

The meet also approved the donation of properties including by Dr Parvatham who donated Rs 6 crore worth two houses at Tiruvayur and Uthandi, TN and an apartment by US-based Dr Ramanath V Guha in Bengaluru.

The Board also decided to study mechanisation of Potu with the latest state-of-the-art equipment (from Australia and Switzerland) for boondi preparation to accelerate laddu production, develop IT infrastructure in SVIMS (Rs 4.42 crore) and to complete the pending works of OCTOPUS base camp in Tirumala at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Board ex-officio members Dr C Bhaskar Reddy (TUDA chairman), Hari Jawaharlal (Endowment Commissioner), members and TTD senior officials were also present.