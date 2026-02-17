Tirumala temple to remain closed during lunar eclipse, Salakatla Theppotsavam scheduled

TTD Additional Executive Officer CH Venkaiah Chowdhury announced that the Srivari temple will be closed on the 3rd of next month due to a lunar eclipse. The temple will be shut from 9 am to 7.30 pm, with the eclipse occurring between 3.20 pm and 6.47 pm.

On Monday, Chowdhury conducted a review meeting with officials regarding the upcoming Srivari Salakatla Theppotsavam. The event is scheduled to take place in Tirumala from the 26th of this month until the 2nd of March.

He instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure devotees face no inconvenience during the festival. Additionally, he announced that devotees will not be permitted to take a bath in the Pushkarini from the 20th of this month until the 5th of March.