Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam trust to stop Anna Prasadam program for poor and migrants

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple has taken another crucial decision of pausing the distribution of the Anna Prasadam from Sunday. It is known that TTD has been distributing Prasadam to the poor in Tirupati and surrounding areas in the wake of the lockdown. According to TTD trust board, 40 lakhs 60 thousand packets were distributed to the people in an around TTD.

Thirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced a massive donation of one crore to each district to provide food and essential commodities to the poor and migrant labourers amid lockdown imposed due to coronavirus lockdown. With the lockdown extended until May 3, the small-scale labour workers are unable to get food; hence, the government has appealed to the administration to use the funds allocated by TTD for the benefit of the poor to satisfy their hunger during the lockdown.

Since the farmers and labourers are relaxed from lockdown rules which could go for works, the TTD, which announced that it would stall the distribution of prasadam has stopped from Sunday. Deputy EO Nagaraju also asserted that the release of prasadam would be stalled from Sunday. On the other hand, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation has already announced that there is no relaxation of the lockdown in the premises of Tirumala and Tirupati.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Girisha said that there is no problem to the migrant labourers and beggars despite the stopping of the TTD Prasadam. Additional Commissioner Haritha made it clear that there should be no Anna Danam programs without prior permission. "The health status of vendors is also to be assessed; everyone is supposed to cooperate," commissioner Harita asserted.