Live
- Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts
- Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
- Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary
- Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood
- Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram
- PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief
- Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided
- Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games
- Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
- Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
Just In
Tirumala witness rush amid weekend, devotees wait in 16 compartments
The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala, with devotees waiting in 16 compartments for free Sarvadarshan.
The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala, with devotees waiting in 16 compartments for free Sarvadarshan. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has stated that it takes approximately 18 hours for darshan in this category. Additionally, it has been revealed that the special darshan, which costs Rs. 300, takes around 3 hours.
In regards to the time slot SSD darshan, devotees are waiting in 8 compartments, and the waiting time for this category is approximately 5 hours. On Friday, a total of 69,874 devotees visited Swami, out of which 26,034 devotees offered hair. The hundi income of the temple was calculated to be Rs. 3.39 crores.
In Ayodhya, preparations for the start of the Rama Mandir on the 22nd are underway. One lakh laddus have been prepared using domestic cow ghee, and the laddus from Tirumala have been sent out last night.