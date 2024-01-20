Tirumala witness rush amid weekend, devotees wait in 16 compartments

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala, with devotees waiting in 16 compartments for free Sarvadarshan. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has stated that it takes approximately 18 hours for darshan in this category. Additionally, it has been revealed that the special darshan, which costs Rs. 300, takes around 3 hours.

In regards to the time slot SSD darshan, devotees are waiting in 8 compartments, and the waiting time for this category is approximately 5 hours. On Friday, a total of 69,874 devotees visited Swami, out of which 26,034 devotees offered hair. The hundi income of the temple was calculated to be Rs. 3.39 crores.

In Ayodhya, preparations for the start of the Rama Mandir on the 22nd are underway. One lakh laddus have been prepared using domestic cow ghee, and the laddus from Tirumala have been sent out last night.