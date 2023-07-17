Tirupathi: SPMVV inks MoU with BIID Foundation

Tirupathi: SPMVV has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) Foundation, a social venture to promote women entrepreneurship and youth leadership in nutrition.

The MoU enables both parties to collaborate on joint research in the areas of nutrition and works for promotion of women entrepreneurship for sustainable development. It was signed and exchanged by SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani and BIID CEO Shahid Uddin Akbar in Dhaka. The Registrar along with International Relations Dean Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi and Director of R&D centre Prof R Usha had deliberations with high ranking government officials of Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation and Bangladesh Computer Council, ICT Division, Ministry of Posts, Telecom & IT on promotion of women entrepreneurship.

Registrar Prof Rajani said that both SME Foundation and BCC expressed interest to identify SPMVV as mentor to establish incubation centres exclusively for women in Bangladesh.

The rural women entrepreneurs shared their experiences with the SPMVV team. The team also visited Daffodil International University and both institutions agreed in principle to enter the MoU to promote bilateral academic cooperation and faculty exchange, said the Registrar.

SPMVV and BIID Foundation in association with UN-APCICT is conducting on campus training on ‘smart skills’ to women entrepreneurs, students and NGO representatives who are promoting women entrepreneurship in August month, said Dean Prof Vijaya Lakshmi.