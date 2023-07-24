Tirupati: 108 ambulance contract employees demand job security

Tirupati: The 108 Emergency Ambulance Service Contract Employees Association on Sunday demanded the government to regularise the contract employees working in the emergency medical service.

The association general body meeting held here on Sunday passed a resolution demanding the government to regularise the contract employees working in 108 ambulance service.

The meeting also discussed the future course of action to press the government to concede their demand.

CITU general secretary K Murali, who participated as chief guest in the meeting, said that it was the 108 ambulance service that came to the rescue of the people during the Covid pandemic period when the private ambulances exploited the people to the hilt. But despite several representations and protests by the association, the government remaining silent on regularising the contract employees.

The general body meeting also elected the new office-bearers including K Mahesh (president), R Muniraja (general secretary) Kesavulu (treasurer), K Sunil (working president), V Syam (vice-president),

M Penchalaih (joint secretary) and 7 executive members while T Ramakrishna was elected as honorary president of the district

association.