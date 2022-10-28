Tirupati: 3 capitals demand generates heat in pigrim city

Tirupati: The 'Rayalaseema Atma Gourava Maha Pradarshana' of YSRCP in support of the three capitals slogan has sparked sharp reaction from political parties in the pilgrim city. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been actively taking the demand for three capitals forward with one activity or the other on each day, while TDP called for all-party meeting to counter the ruling party in which Jana Sena and CPI have taken part. BJP leaders held a separate press meet opposing the three capitals.

As part of the proposed 'Rayalaseema Atma Gourava Maha Pradarshana' to be held on Saturday, MLA Karunakar Reddy unveiled the flexes on Friday at the municipal corporation office. He said that the people are ready to express their solidarity for protecting the self-respect of Rayalaseema and welcoming the administration decentralisation decision of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He alleged that TTD supporters were trying to politicise the issue which is not correct. No one should betray Rayalaseema. Private schools and junior college managements are going to take part in the programme voluntarily. Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayor Mudra Narayana Tirupati Cooperative bank chairman Ketham Jayachandra Reddy and others participated.

At the all-party meeting in support of 'One state-One capital', TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, Jana Sena city president Raja Reddy, CPI district secretary Murali and others strongly advocated that the final victory will be that of the Amaravati farmers' only.

They said that the farmers have been agitating for the last 807 days despite severe obstacles caused by the government. The meeting resolved that there should be only one capital for one state and Amaravati should be continued as AP capital.

BJP leaders G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar, Varaprasad and others held a press meet against the Atma Gourava Pradarshana of YSRCP. They called it as 'a show of betrayal' by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of Rayalaseema and not Atma Gourava Pradarshana. They questioned the CM whether at least one irrigation project was completed in Rayalaseema during the last four years and how many funds were allocated for them. BJP also raised questions regarding the pending Kadapa steel plant, shifting of Krishna River Management Board from Rayalaseema to Visakhapatnam, the increased unemployment in the region among various other things. The leaders demanded white paper on the funds allocated for Rayalaseema development.