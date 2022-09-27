Tirupati: Ankurarpana held amidst religious fervour

Tirupati: Ankurarpana, a preparatory ritual being observed a day before the start of the annual Brahmotsavams, was held at Tirumala on Monday evening.

As part of Ankurarpana, the priests sowed Navadhanyas (nine varieties of grains) in mud pods (Palikalu) amidst chanting of hymns from Scriptures, invoking the blessing of Moon God. Following the age-old practice and adhering to Vaikhanasa Agama, the ritual will be held only after sunset. The level of sprouting of the grains becomes the benchmark of hurdle-free and successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams.

Preceding the Ankurarpana, Senadhipathi Utsavam was held in which the deity Vishwaksena was taken in a procession in the Mada streets around the temple. Vishwakshena is the commander-in-chief of Lord Maha Vishnu, who invites all the Gods and Goddesses to participate in the nine-day Brahmotsavams. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy and others participated.