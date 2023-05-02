Tirupati: AP CM Cup tourney off to a colourful start

Tirupati : The finals of the State-level AP CM Cup tournament began on a grand note in Tirupati on Monday evening.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sports R K Roja, SAAP chairman B Siddartha Reddy, Principal Secretary Dr G Vani Mohan, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SAAP VC and MD Harshavardhan and SAAP directors inaugurated the tournament by lighting the lamp at SV University’s Tarakarama stadium.

On the occasion, the players from all 13 erstwhile districts held a march past and offered salute to Minister Roja. She said that never such a major sports programme was organised in the history of AP in which there is participation of 4,900 men and women players.

Though everyone participates in the tournament to win it, there should be no disappointment even if they lose. The State government has been encouraging sportspersons in all aspects and cooperation will be extended to make them reach the national and international levels.

SAAP chairman Siddartha Reddy said that the tournament was planned for the last eight months but it could be possible now following the initiative taken by Minister Roja.

He wished all the sports persons the best of luck. Smart City GM Chandramouli, SAAP AO G Dharma Rao, RWS SE Vijay Kumar, SETWEN CEO Dr V Muralikrishna Reddy, DRDA PD AD Jyothi, chief coach Syed Hussain, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, District Information and Public Relations officer Balakondaiah and others were present.