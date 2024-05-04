Tirupati: Be prepared for violence free, transparent elections, ECI tells officials

Tirupati : Election Commission of India’s senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nithesh Vyas asked the district officials to work towards conducting violence free, transparent and impartial elections in which there should be no place for repoll. Addressing the officials in the States, which go to polls in phase-IV, through a video conferencing, he said that by taking steps to prevent any mistakes in the poll process, repolling can be avoided.

Nithesh said that the postal ballots should be preserved carefully in the strong rooms. The distribution of poll material a day ahead of the polling and reception after the completion of the polling should be held carefully. Integrated command control room should be set up which should be monitored keenly.



Tirupati Parliament general observer Ujwal Kumar Ghosh said that the district is prepared for the conduct of elections. Police observer Aravind Salve told Nithesh Vyas that integrated check posts were setup which he has personally visited. Parliamentary constituency expenditure observer Pradeep Kumar so far about Rs.20 crores were seized in the district.District election officer Pravin Kumar said that Tirupati and Chandragiri are sensitive constituencies where 100 percent webcasting will be done. Central and State security forces will be deployed. Tirupati SP Krishna Kanth Patel said that towards conducting a peaceful election, so far 840 flag marches were held and there is a need for three more companies of security forces.

