Tirupati By-election: BJP heaves a sigh of relief, crosses earlier mark

Nellore, May 2: Finally, BJP candidate of Tirupati LS segment K Ratna Prabha crossed the total votes achieved in the 2019 polls. She bagged 20,811 votes by 12 noon and the party leaders heaved a sigh of relief as there were doubts about getting the minimum votes gained in the last LS polls.

In fact, there were apprehensions on allocating the glass symbol of the Jana Sena to the Navataram party candidate which raised doubts on polling trends. BJP and Jana Sena fielded the combined candidate Ratna Prabha and the Jana Sena voters may confuse and vote for the Navataram candidate.

finally, clearing doubts, the BJP candidate crossed the earlier mark and earned 20,811 votes. In the 2019 Tirupati LS polls, ruling party candidate Balli Durga Prasad Rao bagged 7,22,877 votes, TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi gained 4,94,501 votes, NOTA got 25,781 votes, Congress candidate Dr. Chinta Mohan 24,039 votes, BSP candidate DR D Srihari Rao 20,971 and the BJP candidate B Srihari Rao gained 16,125 votes. NOTA was far better than Congress, BJP, and BJP candidates in the last elections.

In fact, the Election Commission of India had allocated the glass symbol which was earlier allotted to the Jana Sena. Now, Navataram candidate Dr. Goda Ramesh Kumar with glass symbol gained only 1,387 votes giving great respite to the BJP. BJP expected some portion of votes from the Jana Sena.