Tirupati By-Election: Chinta Mohan takes dig at YS Jagan alleging the corruption charges

Congress candidate for Tirupati by-poll Chinta Mohan has once again made sensational remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the election campaign. Chinta Mohan commented that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should be ready to go to jail.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, he alleged that Jagan had illegally earned thousands of crores by using his father's power. Gold Laxman, who took a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, was jailed and Lalu Prasad Yadav, who bought a Maruti car, was also jailed. Such is the case with Jagan, who has illegally earned thousands of crores, also made strong remarks that he should be ready to go to jail.

Congress candidate Chinta Mohan has promised to make Venkatagiri the capital if the Congress party wins the Tirupati MP by-election. He said that Chandrababu Naidu would has made Tulluru as capital despite Venkatagiri has all opportunities. He said there were lakhs of acres of government land from Erpada to Rapur.

He said Congress party should win if SC, ST and OBC reservations are to be continued. If you vote for BJP, YSRCP and TDP, millions of people in the country will suffer immense losses. He commented that Chandrababu and YS Jagan will not be in politics in the coming days.